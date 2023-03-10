Grand Canyon 78, Sam Houston St. 75

McGlothan 3-9 3-5 9, Ouedraogo 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 3-7 1-2 7, Knox 6-6 3-3 21, McMillian 6-12 0-0 17, Baumann 5-8 3-5 17, Ellis 2-3 2-2 7, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 12-17 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason