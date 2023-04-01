Golden State 130, San Antonio 115

Bates-Diop 5-7 3-4 14, Johnson 7-17 5-7 22, Mamukelashvili 6-12 1-1 13, Branham 8-21 0-0 19, Jones 3-7 3-4 10, Barlow 1-2 0-0 2, Champagnie 3-8 0-0 8, Dieng 5-7 0-0 14, Graham 1-4 3-5 6, Wesley 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 42-91 16-23 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason