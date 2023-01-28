Golden State 129, Toronto 117

Anunoby 0-2 1-2 1, Barnes 9-15 4-5 24, Siakam 8-26 4-5 21, Trent Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, VanVleet 11-20 1-1 28, Achiuwa 8-12 1-3 17, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 2-9 2-5 7. Totals 46-101 13-21 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason