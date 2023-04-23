Golden State 126, Sacramento 125

Barnes 3-11 2-2 9, Murray 9-13 0-0 23, Sabonis 7-13 0-0 14, Fox 14-31 6-8 38, Huerter 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 2-5 0-1 5, Len 2-3 2-2 6, Mitchell 5-8 1-1 12, Monk 5-14 4-4 16. Totals 48-102 15-18 125.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason