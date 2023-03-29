Golden State 120, New Orleans 109

Ingram 9-22 7-7 26, Murphy III 6-9 5-5 21, Valanciunas 5-8 1-2 11, Jones 5-11 0-0 13, McCollum 6-17 0-0 15, Marshall 3-7 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 4-8 0-0 8, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 42-90 13-14 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason