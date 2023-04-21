Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Barnes 6-10 2-4 17, Murray 2-7 1-2 6, Sabonis 7-14 1-2 15, Fox 9-22 5-8 26, Huerter 6-12 0-0 13, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-6 2-2 2, Metu 0-0 1-1 1, Dozier 1-2 0-0 3, Len 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 5, Monk 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 35-92 16-23 97.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason