Girls teams get their own division in peewee hockey tourney

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The autograph session over and her Olympic medal safely packed away, Charline Labonte acknowledged feeling a pang of jealousy during her latest visit to the International Peewee Hockey Tournament, where she played in net on a boys team in the early 1990s.
The three-time Canadian gold medalist, who also appeared in 28 games for Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst, wouldn’t change a thing about her past nor the challenges she and her trailblazing female contemporaries overcame in pursuing their dreams to play hockey.