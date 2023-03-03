Georgia's Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Carter's next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month's NFL draft will be Georgia's pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers.

Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships, has been widely projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft. His draft outlook was potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.