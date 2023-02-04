Fresno St. 82, UNLV 79

Andre 3-4 3-3 9, Baker 6-12 7-10 23, Campbell 1-5 1-2 3, Hill 8-13 2-2 22, Colimerio 2-6 2-2 6, Whitaker 0-1 2-3 2, Moore 3-5 5-6 11, Yap 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 25-51 23-30 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason