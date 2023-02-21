Fresno St. 74, Air Force 69

Andre 10-14 6-6 26, Baker 3-5 7-8 13, Hill 10-15 0-0 22, Colimerio 2-6 1-1 5, Holland 1-6 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-1 2-2 2, Yap 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-53 16-17 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason