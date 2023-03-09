Fordham 69, La Salle 61

Doucoure 2-4 0-0 4, H.Drame 1-6 0-0 2, F.Drame 2-5 0-0 4, Brantley 6-15 4-7 18, Brickus 6-11 0-0 13, Nickelberry 1-4 0-0 3, Shepherd 2-6 2-2 6, Gill 2-8 1-1 6, Jocius 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 24-64 8-12 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason