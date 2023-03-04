FIU 90, Rice 83

Pinkney 6-7 3-5 15, Dean 3-12 4-4 10, D.Jones 9-18 8-9 30, Krivokapic 1-3 0-0 3, J.Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 5-8 4-4 14, Gittens 1-4 1-2 3, Wilcox 2-3 0-0 4, Hawkins 2-5 2-2 7, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 22-26 90.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason