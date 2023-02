BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida Atlantic defeated UTEP 75-49 on Saturday as the Owls claimed at least a share of their first Conference USA regular-season title.

Martin shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the Owls (26-3, 16-2). Johnell Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 with two 3-pointers. Michael Forrest scored 10 points.