FAU 90, Rice 81

Fiedler 3-4 1-1 7, Evee 10-20 0-1 25, Mason 4-10 0-0 9, Olivari 9-20 5-5 27, Sheffield 2-4 5-6 10, Huseinovic 1-1 0-0 3, Akuchie 0-0 0-0 0, Lieppert 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-13 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason