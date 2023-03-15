Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

Almonor 5-11 8-8 23, Moore 4-4 1-1 10, Munden 4-8 8-9 17, Roberts 5-9 3-5 15, Singleton 3-8 5-6 13, Emanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Bligen 0-2 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-1 2-2 4, Tweedy 0-0 0-0 0, Lamaute 0-0 0-0 0, Blassingame 0-1 0-0 0, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 27-31 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason