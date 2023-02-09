Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU 79

Almonor 7-18 4-6 21, Moore 4-6 3-4 12, Munden 4-10 1-2 10, Roberts 7-10 4-4 18, Singleton 3-10 2-2 8, Bligen 3-6 0-4 6, Emanuel 0-0 1-2 1, Tweedy 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Lamaute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 17-26 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason