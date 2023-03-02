Fairfield 92, Quinnipiac 82

Nweke 3-5 2-3 8, Otieno 1-1 4-4 6, Balanc 4-9 1-1 11, Jones 3-12 7-9 15, Kortright 7-14 3-5 17, Williams 7-11 0-0 18, Chenery 1-2 2-2 5, Riggins 0-2 0-0 0, Reyes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 19-24 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason