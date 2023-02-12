Fairfield 76, Mount St. Mary's 72, OT

Cordilia 6-8 2-2 14, Jefferson 2-6 0-0 4, Tinsley 1-3 0-0 2, Benjamin 9-22 4-6 22, Leffew 8-18 1-1 21, Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 2-4 4-5 9, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 11-14 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason