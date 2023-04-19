Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 31 23 5 3 74 31 74
Man City 30 22 4 4 78 28 70
Man United 30 18 5 7 46 37 59
Newcastle 30 15 11 4 48 24 56
Tottenham 31 16 5 10 57 45 53
Aston Villa 31 15 5 11 44 40 50
Brighton 29 14 7 8 54 37 49
Liverpool 30 13 8 9 56 36 47
Brentford 31 10 13 8 47 42 43
Fulham 30 12 6 12 42 41 42
Chelsea 31 10 9 12 30 33 39
Crystal Palace 31 9 9 13 31 40 36
Wolverhampton 31 9 7 15 26 42 34
Bournemouth 31 9 6 16 31 59 33
West Ham 30 8 7 15 29 41 31
Leeds 31 7 8 16 40 60 29
Everton 31 6 9 16 24 46 27
Nottingham Forest 31 6 9 16 24 56 27
Leicester 31 7 4 20 41 55 25
Southampton 31 6 5 20 24 53 23

___

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1, Brighton 2

Everton 1, Fulham 3

Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 0

Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 3

Man City 3, Leicester 1

Sunday, April 16

West Ham 2, Arsenal 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Man United 2

Monday, April 17

Leeds 1, Liverpool 6

More for you
Friday, April 21

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Fulham vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 25

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 30

Bournemouth vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.

Fulham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 42 26 14 2 80 32 92
Sheffield United 42 25 7 10 65 36 82
Luton Town 42 20 14 8 53 36 74
Middlesbrough 42 21 8 13 79 51 71
Millwall 43 18 11 14 50 42 65
West Brom 42 17 12 13 54 45 63
Blackburn 41 19 6 16 45 47 63
Sunderland 43 16 14 13 61 52 62
Coventry 42 16 14 12 52 43 62
Preston 42 17 11 14 41 47 62
Norwich 42 17 10 15 55 47 61
Watford 42 15 14 13 51 47 59
Swansea 42 15 11 16 57 59 56
Bristol City 43 13 14 16 50 53 53
Birmingham 43 14 11 18 46 53 53
Hull 42 13 14 15 48 57 53
Stoke 43 14 10 19 54 50 52
Rotherham 42 10 16 16 46 56 46
Huddersfield 43 11 11 21 42 61 44
QPR 42 11 10 21 40 67 43
Cardiff 41 11 9 21 34 50 42
Reading 42 13 9 20 43 62 42
Blackpool 43 9 11 23 44 69 38
Wigan 43 9 13 21 35 63 37

___

Friday, April 14

Middlesbrough 5, Norwich 1

Saturday, April 15

Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1

Blackpool 1, Wigan 0

Millwall 2, Preston 0

QPR 0, Coventry 3

Reading 0, Burnley 0

Rotherham 0, Luton Town 2

Sunderland 2, Birmingham 1

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Watford 2, Bristol City 0

Stoke 1, West Brom 2

Blackburn 0, Hull 0

Tuesday, April 18

Blackpool 0, West Brom 2

Rotherham 2, Burnley 2

Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0

Sunderland 1, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 0, Wigan 1

Millwall 0, Birmingham 1

Wednesday, April 19

Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Wigan vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

West Brom vs. Sunderland, 7 a.m.

Monday, April 24

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd

Blackburn vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Blackpool vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Norwich, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 7 a.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 42 27 8 7 73 45 89
Ipswich 42 25 13 4 87 33 88
Sheffield Wednesday 43 25 12 6 75 36 87
Barnsley 42 25 7 10 74 38 82
Peterborough 43 23 4 16 73 51 73
Bolton 42 20 12 10 56 33 72
Derby 43 20 12 11 65 44 72
Wycombe 43 20 8 15 57 44 68
Portsmouth 43 16 17 10 57 47 65
Charlton 43 15 13 15 63 59 58
Lincoln 42 12 20 10 42 43 56
Shrewsbury 42 16 8 18 50 55 56
Fleetwood Town 43 13 15 15 50 47 54
Exeter 43 14 11 18 60 58 53
Bristol Rovers 41 14 10 17 55 64 52
Burton Albion 41 13 10 18 55 77 49
Cheltenham 42 12 11 19 37 54 47
Port Vale 43 12 10 21 43 65 46
Milton Keynes Dons 43 11 10 22 40 61 43
Oxford United 42 9 14 19 41 52 41
Cambridge United 42 11 7 24 36 63 40
Morecambe 43 8 14 21 39 71 38
Accrington Stanley 42 9 11 22 36 73 38
Forest Green 43 6 9 28 30 81 27

___

Saturday, April 15

Exeter 0, Plymouth 1

Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Fleetwood Town 5

Bristol Rovers 1, Derby 1

Burton Albion 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Forest Green 1, Barnsley 5

Ipswich 6, Charlton 0

Lincoln 3, Port Vale 2

Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 0, Bolton 1

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Cheltenham 2

Tuesday, April 18

Lincoln 0, Barnsley 0

Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2

Oxford United 1, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Charlton 1

Ipswich 2, Port Vale 1

Forest Green 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Exeter 1, Derby 2

Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Peterborough 2

Saturday, April 22

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 42 24 12 6 56 29 84
Northampton 43 21 14 8 57 39 77
Stevenage 42 21 13 8 57 38 76
Stockport County 43 20 12 11 60 36 72
Carlisle 43 19 15 9 62 39 72
Bradford 42 19 14 9 54 36 71
Salford 43 20 9 14 66 49 69
Mansfield Town 42 19 12 11 67 51 69
Barrow 43 18 8 17 46 48 62
Sutton United 43 15 12 16 43 49 57
Swindon 42 14 13 15 53 50 55
Grimsby Town 42 14 13 15 46 52 55
Tranmere 43 14 12 17 42 46 54
Doncaster 43 15 7 21 43 60 52
Walsall 43 11 18 14 42 45 51
Crewe 41 12 15 14 41 51 51
Gillingham 43 13 12 18 32 45 51
Newport County 42 12 14 16 44 49 50
AFC Wimbledon 43 11 14 18 46 53 47
Colchester 43 11 13 19 40 47 46
Harrogate Town 42 10 15 17 52 61 45
Crawley Town 43 10 12 21 45 69 42
Hartlepool 43 8 15 20 48 74 39
Rochdale 43 8 10 25 41 67 34

___

Saturday, April 15

Carlisle 0, Northampton 0

Crawley Town 2, Tranmere 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 0

Gillingham 1, Stockport County 1

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Harrogate Town 2, Doncaster 2

Newport County 2, Hartlepool 0

Rochdale 0, Bradford 3

Stevenage 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sutton United 0, Leyton Orient 2

Swindon 0, Barrow 0

Salford 0, Colchester 1

Tuesday, April 18

Rochdale 2, Tranmere 2

Swindon 1, Bradford 0

Sutton United 1, Northampton 2

Stevenage 1, Doncaster 0

Salford 2, Hartlepool 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 2

Harrogate Town 3, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 1, Barrow 0

Gillingham 2, Leyton Orient 0

Crawley Town 0, Colchester 0

Carlisle 2, Stockport County 2

Saturday, April 22

Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Written By