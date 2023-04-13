Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 30 23 4 3 72 29 73
Man City 29 21 4 4 75 27 67
Newcastle 29 15 11 3 48 21 56
Man United 29 17 5 7 44 37 56
Tottenham 30 16 5 9 55 42 53
Aston Villa 30 14 5 11 41 40 47
Brighton 28 13 7 8 52 36 46
Liverpool 29 12 8 9 50 35 44
Brentford 30 10 13 7 47 40 43
Fulham 29 11 6 12 39 40 39
Chelsea 30 10 9 11 29 31 39
Crystal Palace 30 8 9 13 29 40 33
Wolverhampton 30 8 7 15 24 42 31
West Ham 29 8 6 15 27 39 30
Bournemouth 30 8 6 16 28 57 30
Leeds 30 7 8 15 39 54 29
Everton 30 6 9 15 23 43 27
Nottingham Forest 30 6 9 15 24 54 27
Leicester 30 7 4 19 40 52 25
Southampton 30 6 5 19 24 51 23

___

Wednesday, April 5

West Ham 1, Newcastle 5

Man United 1, Brentford 0

Saturday, April 8

Man United 2, Everton 0

Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 1, Newcastle 2

Fulham 0, West Ham 1

Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0

Southampton 1, Man City 4

Sunday, April 9
Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 5

Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 17

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Fulham vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 40 26 12 2 78 30 90
Sheffield United 40 23 7 10 60 35 76
Luton Town 41 19 14 8 51 36 71
Middlesbrough 41 20 8 13 74 50 68
Millwall 41 17 11 13 48 41 62
Blackburn 40 19 5 16 45 47 62
Preston 41 17 11 13 41 45 62
Norwich 41 17 10 14 54 42 61
Coventry 41 15 14 12 49 43 59
Sunderland 41 15 13 13 58 50 58
West Brom 40 15 12 13 50 44 57
Watford 41 14 14 13 49 47 56
Bristol City 41 13 14 14 50 50 53
Swansea 41 14 11 16 56 59 53
Stoke 41 14 10 17 53 47 52
Hull 41 13 13 15 48 57 52
Birmingham 41 13 11 17 44 51 50
Rotherham 40 10 15 15 44 52 45
Huddersfield 41 11 10 20 41 59 43
QPR 41 11 10 20 40 64 43
Cardiff 40 11 9 20 33 46 42
Reading 41 13 8 20 43 62 41
Blackpool 41 8 11 22 43 67 35
Wigan 41 8 13 20 34 62 34

___

Friday, April 7

Millwall 0, Luton Town 0

Rotherham 3, West Brom 1

Blackburn 0, Norwich 2

Blackpool 1, Cardiff 3

QPR 0, Preston 2

Reading 1, Birmingham 1

Sheffield United 1, Wigan 0

Stoke 1, Bristol City 2

Swansea 0, Coventry 0

Watford 2, Huddersfield 3

Sunderland 4, Hull 4

Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 2

Birmingham 0, Stoke 0

Cardiff 0, Sunderland 1

Coventry 2, Watford 2

Hull 1, Millwall 0

Luton Town 3, Blackpool 1

Norwich 0, Rotherham 0

Preston 2, Reading 1

West Brom 2, QPR 2

Wigan 0, Swansea 2

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 2

Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0

Friday, April 14

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Wigan vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

West Brom vs. Sunderland, 7 a.m.

Monday, April 24

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield Wednesday 41 24 12 5 71 32 84
Plymouth 40 25 8 7 70 44 83
Ipswich 40 23 13 4 79 32 82
Barnsley 40 24 6 10 69 37 78
Peterborough 41 22 4 15 71 48 70
Bolton 40 19 11 10 54 32 68
Derby 41 19 11 11 62 42 68
Wycombe 41 19 8 14 55 42 65
Portsmouth 41 16 15 10 55 45 63
Charlton 41 14 13 14 62 53 55
Shrewsbury 40 16 7 17 48 52 55
Exeter 41 14 11 16 59 55 53
Lincoln 40 11 19 10 39 41 52
Bristol Rovers 39 14 9 16 53 61 51
Fleetwood Town 41 12 14 15 45 45 50
Cheltenham 41 12 10 19 35 52 46
Port Vale 41 12 10 19 40 60 46
Burton Albion 39 12 9 18 51 74 45
Milton Keynes Dons 41 11 9 21 38 58 42
Oxford United 40 9 13 18 40 50 40
Accrington Stanley 40 9 11 20 33 66 38
Cambridge United 40 10 7 23 33 61 37
Morecambe 42 7 14 21 38 71 35
Forest Green 41 6 8 27 29 76 26

___

Friday, April 7

Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 2, Barnsley 1

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Exeter 0, Bolton 1

Forest Green 0, Derby 2

Ipswich 4, Wycombe 0

Lincoln 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 1, Plymouth 3

Oxford United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Shrewsbury 0, Peterborough 3

Monday, April 10

Barnsley 2, Shrewsbury 1

Bolton 1, Cambridge United 1

Charlton 3, Burton Albion 2

Cheltenham 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Peterborough 3, Exeter 1

Plymouth 0, Lincoln 2

Port Vale 0, Oxford United 0

Portsmouth 0, Morecambe 0

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Wycombe 2, Forest Green 0

Saturday, April 15

Exeter vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 40 23 12 5 54 27 81
Northampton 41 20 13 8 55 38 73
Stockport County 41 20 10 11 57 33 70
Carlisle 41 19 13 9 60 37 70
Stevenage 40 19 13 8 54 37 70
Bradford 40 18 14 8 51 35 68
Salford 41 19 9 13 64 48 66
Mansfield Town 40 18 11 11 64 49 65
Barrow 41 18 7 16 46 47 61
Sutton United 41 15 12 14 42 45 57
Tranmere 41 14 11 16 39 42 53
Swindon 40 13 12 15 52 50 51
Walsall 41 11 18 12 42 40 51
Grimsby Town 40 13 12 15 44 51 51
Doncaster 41 15 6 20 41 57 51
Crewe 40 11 15 14 39 51 48
AFC Wimbledon 42 11 14 17 45 51 47
Newport County 40 11 14 15 41 47 47
Gillingham 41 12 11 18 29 44 47
Colchester 41 10 12 19 39 47 42
Harrogate Town 40 9 14 17 47 59 41
Hartlepool 41 8 15 18 48 70 39
Crawley Town 41 9 11 21 43 68 38
Rochdale 41 8 9 24 39 62 33

___

Friday, April 7

Carlisle 2, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Bradford 0

Crewe 3, Barrow 0

Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0

Grimsby Town 1, Hartlepool 4

Harrogate Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Newport County 3, Northampton 0

Rochdale 4, Walsall 2

Salford 0, Leyton Orient 2

Stevenage 1, Colchester 1

Sutton United 0, Stockport County 1

Swindon 2, Mansfield Town 4

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon 2, Salford 3

Barrow 4, Crawley Town 0

Bradford 3, Sutton United 1

Colchester 4, Crewe 0

Doncaster 1, Grimsby Town 2

Leyton Orient 2, Harrogate Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Gillingham 1

Stockport County 4, Newport County 0

Tranmere 1, Swindon 0

Walsall 0, Carlisle 0

Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1

Saturday, April 15

Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

