Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70 27 72
Man City 28 20 4 4 71 26 64
Man United 29 17 5 7 44 37 56
Newcastle 28 14 11 3 46 20 53
Tottenham 29 15 5 9 53 41 50
Brighton 27 13 7 7 51 34 46
Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 39 40 44
Liverpool 28 12 7 9 48 33 43
Brentford 29 10 13 6 46 38 43
Fulham 28 11 6 11 39 39 39
Chelsea 29 10 9 10 29 30 39
Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24 39 30
Leeds 29 7 8 14 38 49 29
Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23 42 28
West Ham 28 7 6 15 26 39 27
Everton 30 6 9 15 23 43 27
Nottingham Forest 29 6 9 14 24 52 27
Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 27 57 27
Leicester 29 7 4 18 40 51 25
Southampton 29 6 5 18 23 47 23

___

Saturday, April 1

Man City 4, Liverpool 1

Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2

Sunday, April 2

West Ham 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 2, Man United 0

Monday, April 3

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Tuesday, April 4

Bournemouth 0, Brighton 2

Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 1, Aston Villa 2

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, April 5

West Ham 1, Newcastle 5

Man United 1, Brentford 0

Saturday, April 8

Man United 2, Everton 0

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 17

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 39 25 12 2 76 30 87
Sheffield United 39 23 7 9 60 33 76
Luton Town 40 18 14 8 48 35 68
Middlesbrough 40 20 7 13 72 48 67
Millwall 40 17 11 12 48 40 62
Blackburn 39 19 4 16 43 45 61
Norwich 40 17 9 14 54 42 60
Preston 40 16 11 13 39 44 59
Coventry 40 15 13 12 47 41 58
West Brom 39 15 11 13 48 42 56
Sunderland 40 14 13 13 57 50 55
Watford 40 14 13 13 47 45 55
Bristol City 40 13 13 14 48 48 52
Stoke 40 14 9 17 53 47 51
Swansea 40 13 11 16 54 59 50
Birmingham 40 13 10 17 44 51 49
Hull 40 12 13 15 47 57 49
Rotherham 39 10 14 15 44 52 44
Cardiff 39 11 9 19 33 45 42
Huddersfield 40 11 9 20 39 57 42
QPR 40 11 9 20 38 62 42
Reading 40 13 8 19 42 60 41
Blackpool 40 8 11 21 42 64 35
Wigan 40 8 13 19 34 60 34

___

Friday, March 31

Burnley 0, Sunderland 0

Saturday, April 1

Luton Town 2, Watford 0

Preston 3, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Reading 1

Cardiff 2, Swansea 3

Coventry 0, Stoke 4

Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 0, Rotherham 0

Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 0, Millwall 0

Wigan 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Friday, April 7

Millwall 0, Luton Town 0

Rotherham 3, West Brom 1

Blackburn 0, Norwich 2

Blackpool 1, Cardiff 3

QPR 0, Preston 2

Reading 1, Birmingham 1

Sheffield United 1, Wigan 0

Stoke 1, Bristol City 2

Swansea 0, Coventry 0

Watford 2, Huddersfield 3

Sunderland 4, Hull 4

Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 39 25 8 6 70 42 83
Ipswich 39 23 12 4 78 31 81
Sheffield Wednesday 40 23 12 5 68 32 81
Barnsley 39 23 6 10 67 36 75
Bolton 39 19 10 10 53 31 67
Peterborough 40 21 4 15 68 47 67
Derby 40 19 10 11 61 41 67
Wycombe 40 18 8 14 53 42 62
Portsmouth 40 16 14 10 55 45 62
Shrewsbury 39 16 7 16 47 50 55
Exeter 40 14 11 15 58 52 53
Charlton 40 13 13 14 59 51 52
Fleetwood Town 40 12 14 14 44 43 50
Lincoln 39 10 19 10 37 41 49
Bristol Rovers 38 13 9 16 51 60 48
Cheltenham 40 12 9 19 34 51 45
Port Vale 40 12 9 19 40 60 45
Burton Albion 38 12 9 17 49 71 45
Milton Keynes Dons 40 11 8 21 37 57 41
Oxford United 39 9 12 18 40 50 39
Accrington Stanley 39 9 11 19 33 63 38
Cambridge United 39 10 6 23 32 60 36
Morecambe 41 7 13 21 38 71 34
Forest Green 40 6 8 26 29 74 26

___

Saturday, April 1

Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0

Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0

Derby 0, Ipswich 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2

Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2

Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Friday, April 7

Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 2, Barnsley 1

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Exeter 0, Bolton 1

Forest Green 0, Derby 2

Ipswich 4, Wycombe 0

Lincoln 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 1, Plymouth 3

Oxford United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Shrewsbury 0, Peterborough 3

Monday, April 10

Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Exeter vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 39 23 11 5 52 25 80
Northampton 40 19 13 8 53 37 70
Carlisle 40 19 12 9 60 37 69
Stevenage 39 19 12 8 53 36 69
Stockport County 40 19 10 11 53 33 67
Bradford 39 17 14 8 48 34 65
Mansfield Town 39 18 10 11 63 48 64
Salford 40 18 9 13 61 46 63
Barrow 40 17 7 16 42 47 58
Sutton United 40 15 12 13 41 42 57
Swindon 39 13 12 14 52 49 51
Doncaster 40 15 6 19 40 55 51
Walsall 40 11 17 12 42 40 50
Tranmere 40 13 11 16 38 42 50
Grimsby Town 39 12 12 15 42 50 48
Crewe 39 11 15 13 39 47 48
Newport County 39 11 14 14 41 43 47
AFC Wimbledon 41 11 14 16 43 48 47
Gillingham 40 12 11 17 28 42 47
Harrogate Town 39 9 13 17 45 57 40
Colchester 40 9 12 19 35 47 39
Crawley Town 40 9 11 20 43 64 38
Hartlepool 40 8 14 18 47 69 38
Rochdale 40 8 8 24 38 61 32

___

Friday, March 31

Stockport County 1, Salford 1

Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1

Saturday, April 1

Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1

Barrow 2, Gillingham 1

Colchester 0, Newport County 0

Doncaster 0, Crewe 2

Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0

Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Stevenage 1

Walsall 1, Sutton United 1

Friday, April 7

Carlisle 2, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 0, Bradford 0

Crewe 3, Barrow 0

Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0

Grimsby Town 1, Hartlepool 4

Harrogate Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Newport County 3, Northampton 0

Rochdale 4, Walsall 2

Salford 0, Leyton Orient 2

Stevenage 1, Colchester 1

Sutton United 0, Stockport County 1

Swindon 2, Mansfield Town 4

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

