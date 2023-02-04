East Carolina 77, SMU 72

Odigie 2-9 3-6 7, Williamson 5-11 0-0 10, Nutall 5-12 5-5 18, Phelps 7-19 7-8 23, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 4-5 0-0 8, Todorovic 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 2-2 0-0 4, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-19 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason