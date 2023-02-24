E. Washington 89, Weber St. 82

Allegri 4-7 4-4 15, C.Jones 7-12 8-9 25, Price 3-4 2-3 8, Davis 3-5 1-2 10, Venters 7-13 0-1 18, Coward 3-7 1-2 7, Erikstrup 2-4 2-2 6, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 18-23 89.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason