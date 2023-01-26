E. Washington 81, Idaho St. 68

Nagle 1-4 0-0 2, Parker 8-15 2-3 18, Mackenzie 3-9 0-0 8, Smellie 2-5 2-2 7, Tomley 2-9 0-0 5, Arington 4-8 1-1 11, Carr 2-3 1-2 5, Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Chang 0-1 0-0 0, Burgin 1-2 2-4 5, Hansen 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason