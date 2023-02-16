E. Washington 72, N. Arizona 55

Mains 2-8 2-2 6, Towt 6-12 0-0 12, Cone 5-12 0-0 12, Fuller 2-9 0-0 4, Lloyd 3-10 0-0 7, McLaughlin 2-6 0-0 5, Haymon 1-2 0-0 3, Wistrcill 2-2 0-0 4, Fort 1-1 0-0 2, Campisano 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 2-2 55.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason