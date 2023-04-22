Detroit-Baltimore Runs

Orioles third. Gunnar Henderson singles to left center field. Cedric Mullins pops out to Spencer Torkelson. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to left center field. Gunnar Henderson scores. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. Adley Rutschman to second. Anthony Santander walks. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Adley Rutschman to third. Ramon Urias doubles to deep right field. Anthony Santander scores. Ryan Mountcastle scores. Adley Rutschman scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Tigers 0.