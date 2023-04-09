Denver 109, Sacramento 95

Barnes 5-7 2-2 17, K.Murray 6-12 0-0 14, Sabonis 6-9 2-3 14, Fox 6-10 0-0 13, Huerter 5-9 0-0 12, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 1-4 0-0 2, Metu 2-4 5-6 9, Dozier 2-8 0-0 4, Len 0-0 0-0 0, Queta 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-9 0-2 5, Ellis 0-3 1-2 1, Monk 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 37-85 10-15 95.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason