Dennis Schroder scores 26 points, Lakers top Thunder 123-117

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117 on Wednesday night.
Schroder went down holding his left ankle in the first quarter but stayed in the game. He turned out to be fine, making 8 of 18 shots and finishing with six assists to help the Lakers overcome their injury issues. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both were out with right foot injuries and D’Angelo Russell sat out because of a sprained right ankle, yet the Lakers won for the fourth time in five games.