Dayton 72, UMass 54

Camara 4-10 3-4 11, Holmes 9-14 4-5 22, Brea 4-7 0-0 11, Elvis 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Amzil 2-5 0-0 6, Blakney 1-2 2-2 4, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 1-2 1, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-13 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason