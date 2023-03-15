Dallas 137, San Antonio 128

Bullock 6-11 2-2 20, Kleber 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 8-8 6-7 22, Green 9-18 1-2 21, Hardy 5-17 9-10 22, Bertans 2-4 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 10-11 28, McGee 1-1 2-2 4, Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Wright IV 4-5 2-3 11. Totals 44-86 32-37 137.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason