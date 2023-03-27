Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-8 3-4 13, Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Doncic 8-17 5-5 25, Irving 7-11 1-1 16, Bertans 2-2 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Wood 3-6 0-0 6, McGee 4-5 2-3 10, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-2 2-2 4, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 8-12 0-0 20, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 5, Wright IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-83 15-17 127.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason