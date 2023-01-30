Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Bey 5-15 3-4 18, Bogdanovic 10-15 5-5 29, Duren 4-4 1-2 9, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Ivey 5-8 4-7 14, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 2-5 3-4 9, Stewart 2-5 3-5 7, Hayes 3-16 0-0 8. Totals 36-79 19-27 105.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason