Dallas 110, L.A. Clippers 104

Bullock 6-13 0-0 18, Green 5-7 3-4 14, D.Powell 5-8 0-2 10, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 1-2 19, Irving 9-17 2-2 24, Wood 2-4 2-2 6, McGee 1-3 0-0 2, Pinson 3-4 1-2 9, Hardy 3-5 2-3 8, Wright IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 11-17 110.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason