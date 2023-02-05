CS Northridge 72, UC Santa Barbara 67

Kelly 3-8 4-6 10, Norris 5-10 5-5 17, Mitchell 3-10 1-2 7, Pierre-Louis 3-5 2-2 11, Sanni 3-7 2-4 8, Wishart 2-9 1-2 5, Anderson 2-11 0-0 5, Keat Tong 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 21-64 19-27 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason