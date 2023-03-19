Creighton 85, No. 11 Baylor 76

Kaluma 4-5 2-2 11, Kalkbrenner 4-10 2-2 10, Alexander 5-13 6-6 17, Nembhard 8-13 10-10 30, Scheierman 2-8 2-2 8, Farabello 3-6 0-0 9, King 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 22-22 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason