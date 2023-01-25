Creighton 104, St. John's 76

Jones 5-8 2-2 13, Soriano 7-11 4-5 18, Addae-Wusu 5-11 0-4 10, Pinzon 1-4 0-0 3, Storr 9-16 2-3 23, Curbelo 2-8 0-0 4, Stanley 1-2 0-0 2, K.King 0-2 0-0 0, Nyiwe 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 1-3 0-0 3, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 8-14 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason