Cooper Neill/Getty Images

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Rico Dowdle while adding two outside free agents for depth in running back Ronald Jones and lineman Chuma Edoga.

Fowler signed with Dallas last year, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from when Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta. The 28-year-old finished with six sacks, his most since a career-high 11 1/2 with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.