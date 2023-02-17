Cornell 95, Dartmouth 83, OT

Adelekun 4-8 0-2 9, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 2, Neskovic 5-14 6-7 19, Cornish 4-13 9-12 19, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 3-7 2-2 11, Mitchell-Day 3-4 3-4 9, Munro 1-2 0-0 2, Myrthil 2-3 0-0 5, McRae 2-4 0-0 4, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 20-27 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason