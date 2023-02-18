Columbia 71, Dartmouth 65

Adelekun 7-16 5-6 19, Krystkowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Neskovic 4-10 3-4 12, Cornish 2-13 2-2 8, Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, Myrthil 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell-Day 4-7 3-4 11, McRae 2-3 1-1 5, Munro 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 16-19 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason