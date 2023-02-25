Coll. of Charleston 92, Stony Brook 52

Policelli 7-16 5-6 22, Fitzmorris 2-11 1-2 5, Onyekonwu 1-7 0-0 2, Roberts 1-6 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 2-7 0-1 5, Pettway 5-10 1-2 12, Sarvan 0-2 0-0 0, Nahar 1-1 0-0 3, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0, Muratori 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 7-11 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason