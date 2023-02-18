Colgate 96, Holy Cross 73

Gates 3-6 4-6 10, Batchelder 6-14 0-0 14, Dorsey 2-5 0-0 6, Montgomery 5-12 1-2 11, Octave 4-12 4-5 12, Kenney 8-11 0-0 16, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Tse 1-4 2-3 4, Piwko 0-0 0-0 0, Capron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-16 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason