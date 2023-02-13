Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Bates-Diop 6-12 1-1 14, Sochan 4-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-7 2-2 11, Branham 8-11 0-0 18, Johnson 8-13 7-11 25, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 2-3 2-2 6, Graham 5-14 0-1 12, Wesley 4-10 1-1 9. Totals 43-85 15-20 109.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason