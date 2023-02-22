Clemson 91, Syracuse 73

Bell 2-4 2-2 7, Brown 1-2 3-4 5, Edwards 5-8 2-3 12, Girard 4-10 1-1 11, Mintz 8-15 3-5 23, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Copeland 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 1-5 0-0 2, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-17 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason