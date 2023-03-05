Cincinnati 97, SMU 74

Odigie 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 4-11 2-2 10, Nutall 1-6 5-7 8, Phelps 6-15 4-4 17, Smith 4-7 2-4 10, Njie 5-6 4-5 14, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-1 0-0 3, Lanier 0-2 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 21-26 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason