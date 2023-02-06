Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 9, K.Johnson 8-12 5-5 21, Poeltl 6-11 2-3 14, Branham 6-18 0-0 15, Richardson 5-14 0-0 11, Barlow 1-2 2-2 4, McDermott 2-7 0-0 6, Roby 3-6 2-2 8, Collins 3-8 2-2 8, S.Johnson 1-1 1-1 3, Wesley 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 16-17 104.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason