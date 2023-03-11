Chicago 119, Houston 111

Caruso 2-5 1-2 5, DeRozan 9-21 7-10 27, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 18, Beverley 6-7 0-0 16, LaVine 14-26 5-6 36, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Drummond 4-4 3-4 11, Dosunmu 1-2 0-0 3, White 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-86 16-22 119.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason