Chicago 115, Dallas 112

Caruso 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 9-18 2-3 23, Vucevic 7-11 5-5 20, Dosunmu 6-14 0-0 12, White 10-17 2-2 24, Jones Jr. 2-6 0-2 6, Taylor 4-4 0-2 8, Terry 3-10 2-2 8, Ja.Green 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 46-88 12-18 115.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason