Charlotte 62, UTEP 53

Milicic 2-7 4-4 9, Khalifa 1-3 1-2 3, Gipson 5-10 0-0 15, Patterson 4-9 0-0 10, Threadgill 0-1 0-0 0, Folkes 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Aldrich 2-3 1-2 7, Graves 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-44 7-10 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason