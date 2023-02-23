Charlotte 55, North Texas 49

Ousmane 4-8 4-4 12, Eady 0-0 0-0 0, Huntsberry 5-13 0-0 11, Perry 3-11 1-1 8, Scott 5-7 1-1 12, Jones 1-5 4-4 6, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 10-10 49.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason