CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74

Cohen 8-20 6-8 22, Giles 1-8 0-0 3, Gregory 3-5 2-2 9, McCabe 3-6 1-1 8, Land 7-18 2-2 18, Ruggery 1-2 0-0 3, Sanon 1-2 2-2 4, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Liberis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 13-15 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason